A Nepal Police team has been dispatched to Tinkar at Byas Rural Municipality-1 in Darchula district, near transit point with Tibet Autonomous Region of China. A 13-member team led by Sub-Inspector Harka Mehata has been sent to Tinkar along with food items and other essential for themselves by a helicopter, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Manohar Prasad Bhattarai. It takes five days to reach the place on foot.

The mobilisation of the security team acted the urge by the district security committee to the Home Ministry in this regard.

Likewise, an additional six-member police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Prakash Singh has been sent to the police beat at Sitapul by a helicopter, said the police.

Meanwhile, a police team led by Deputy Inspector General of Police Prakash Adhikari has inspected Chharung and Tinkar, the country’s border with India and China. The team took stock of the situation of the police stationed in the area to guard Nepal’s territories.

Source: National News Agency Nepal