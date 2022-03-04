Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The cyber bureau of Nepal Police has warned of action against those spreading rumours on social networking sites and disturbing peace. The individuals or groups of people who have spread rumours and put videos and photos with fake captions on social networking sites like YouTube or TikTok would face action, it warned in a notice on Friday.

Such activities would affect investigations in crimes of serious nature, it said. The police warning came after the activities that are provoking people, disturbing social harmony and violating victims' right to privacy, thus affecting social and mental health, according to the notice. Those involving in such activities would be punished under Section 47 of the Electronic Transaction Act, 2063.

Source: National News Agency Nepal