General

Nepal Police Welfare Fund has handed over a cheque amounting to Rs 20 million to Nepal Police Hospital, Maharajgunj.

Inspector General of Police, Basanta Bahadur Kunwar, handed over the bank cheque to Medical Director of the Hospital, Additional Inspector General, Dr Asha Singh, on Monday on the occasion of 39th anniversary of the Nepal Police Hospital.

On the occasion, IGP Kunwar praised the role of all the seniors who contributed with their tireless efforts and dedication to bring the Nepal Police Hospital to the current status.

Saying that there should be an equal opportunity to police staff of all ranks and general public in the Nepal Police Hospital's services, the Police Chief directed the Hospital employees to deliver best possible services with excellent treatment and sentiments.

IGP Kunwar also mentioned that all police personnel and staff should be active to enhance the image of the police organisation and to achieve organisation's goal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal