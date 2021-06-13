Human Rights

The annual policy and programme of Province 1 has been passed by majority votes from Sunday’s meeting of the budget session.

Province Chief Somnath Adhikari ‘Pyasi’ on behalf of the Province Government had presented the policy and programme for the fiscal year 2021/22 on June 11 as per the clause 38 (1) of the Province Assembly Regulations-2074.

Responding to the queries raised by lawmakers during the discussions on the policy and programme, Chief Minister Rai on Sunday said that the feedback offered by the lawmakers would be taken into consideration. He stressed the need of focusing special attention in implementation of policy and programme brought by the government, expressing the view that the Province Government has put the programme to protect its citizen from COVID-19 infection on top priority.

Rai shared that the proposal of naming the province would also be presented in this session.

Shekhar Chandra Thapa from the Nepali Congress, Mohan Chandra Khadka from CPN (Maoist Centre) and Jayram Yadav from Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal also spoke at the Province Assembly meeting.

The next meeting of the Province Assembly has been scheduled for June 15, said Speaker Saraswoti Pokharel.

Source: National News Agency Nepal