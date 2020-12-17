Key Issues

The Family Welfare Division (FWD) of the Ministry of Health and Population is organizing a high-level policy dialogue on Friday in a bid to determine priority actions to drive progress in realizing the sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) of women and girls. It is focused on closing the gap for some of the most marginalized and vulnerable groups in Nepal.

Barriers that continue to impact on women’s and girls’ ability to exercise their reproductive rights in Nepal would be featured in the discussion. Key actions to address systemic and socio-cultural challenges – which include a lack of accessible sexual and reproductive health services and skilled human resources, a weak supply chain, and persistent discriminatory gender norms that prevent women and girls from utilising services even when they are available – will be identified at the dialogue to accelerate Nepal’s progress towards national and global development aspirations, according to the Family Welfare Division.

The government is committed to realizing rights and choices for all as evidenced by Nepal’s Safe Motherhood and Reproductive Health Rights Act 2018.

Around 1,200 women die every year during pregnancy and childbirth and nearly one in three rural women who want to delay or postpone pregnancy are not using a modern method of contraceptive – this figure is significantly higher in hard-to-reach populations in Nepal.

Also, the FWD will hold a Family Planning Conclave on December 23 to identify and scale up good practices in Nepal and to secure commitment to expand the family planning programme to reach undeserved groups, with a clear roadmap for the way forward despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The FWD is organising the Policy Dialogue and Family Planning Conclave with support from UKaid, the UNFPA and ADRA Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal