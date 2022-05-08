General

Nepali Congress President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said an alliance among five political parties is the need of the country.

In his address to an election mass meeting organised by the alliance in Pokhara today, he was of the view of further consolidate existing political coalition.

“This union is mostly needed for the Nepali Congress,” he said, urging the people to assess the presence of NC before the formation of the present alliance. The NC is in the government leadership and has so far satisfied by the government coalition partners.”

As he claimed, there lies no condition of doubting on the alliance. “CPN (Maoist Center) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chair Madhav Kumar Nepal and leaders of political alliance have supported the NC wholeheartedly.”

The party has been given an opportunity to compete for the leadership in three metropolitan cities, out of six, according to the NC President who sought more roles of NC cadres to make the alliance candidates victorious in the local elections slated for May 13.

Source: National News Agency Nepal