education, Science & Technology

Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, has said the political cooperation is needed for successful implementation of development endevours.

“Development is not just the concern of a specific political party and cooperation at a wider scale is needed for it,” she said while speaking at a programme organised in her honour in her home district today by the Narayanpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dang.

On the occasion, the Minister urged the masses to cooperate with the government endevours for development.

The Minister said she had already discussed with the Finance Minister to complete the Ghorahi-Tulasipur four-lane road construction project which has been in limbo for long. “The project failed to report a progress despite the substitution of contractor eighth time and the government would deal with it through a fresh decision.” She said her focus was on connecting the people with the Ministry and its affairs.

Source: National News Agency Nepal