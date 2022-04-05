Key Issues

Political parties taking part in local level election scheduled for May 13 have expressed commitment to fully abide by necessary rules and laws in order to hold election in a free, fear-free, trustworthy environment.

Inviting the political parties at the Election Commission today, the EC asked them to make commitment to fully follow the election code of conduct and laws.

The commitment letter reads, “We are ready to follow different provisions of Constitution of Nepal, Election Commission Act-2073, Political Parties-related Act-2073, Election (Crime and Punishment) Act-2073, Local-Level Election Act-2073 and Election Code of Conduct-2078 with honesty.”

Expressing commitment to be present if EC, election monitoring committee, election officer and polling officers call them in context of election, leaders and representatives of the political parties signed the commitment letter.

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya said that political parties were invited with an objective of making commitment to fully abide by the election code of conducts before implementing the election code of conduct.

Nepali Congress vice-president Purna Bahadur Khadka, CPN (Maoist Centre) central committee member Leelamani Pokharel, executive committee member of Janata Samajbadi Party, Dr Beduram Bhusal of the CPN (Unified Socialist) and Election Department member of the CPN (UML), Baburam Dahal, among other party leaders and representatives signed the commitment letter.

Source: National News Agency Nepal