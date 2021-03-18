Key Issues

Former President Dr Ram Baran Yadav has said that the political parties should be responsible in carrying out their role in the country.

Talking to media persons here today, the former Head of the State said that the people were closely watching the political parties on whether they have fulfilled their responsibility. "Parties should always be alert of performing their duties in a democracy as per the norms and spirit of the Constitution.

He said, "Parliament do its business effectively."

Source: National News Agency Nepal