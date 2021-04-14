business, Trading

Chief Minister of Karnali Province Mahendra Bahadur Shahi has said that political stability and economic prosperity is the country's first necessity.

In a message of best wishes on the occasion of Nepali New Year 2078 today, CM Shahi offered greetings of happiness, peace, good health and prosperity to all Nepalis at home and abroad. The provincial government has focused its main priority on speedy development and economic prosperity of the province. "We all have joined a mega campaign for the development and prosperity of the country with it entering the Federal Democratic Republic achieved through struggles and sacrifices of Nepali people."

The province so far has constructed 1,250 kilometers roads and graveled 167 kilometers road and blacktopped 28 kilometers roads in the province.

Likewise, some development works like construction of a ring road in Surkhet, capital of the province and upgradation of Surkhet Airport are in progress. A detailed feasibility study of Surkhet valley water project is underway and expansion of electricity to rural areas including that in Birendranagar, district headquarters of Surkhet and distribution of solar energy to the area lacking electricity are in progress, he said.

Under the Chief Minister Employment Programme, Rs 2.98 billion has been released for 718 wards of the province, he added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal