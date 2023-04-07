Key Issues

Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Mahindra Ray Yadav, has said Nepali people have cherished political stability for long.

Attending the two-day National Civil Conference 2023 organised by the NGO Federation here Friday, the Minister said, "Seven years have already elapsed since the promulgation of the federal republic Constitution, but political stability has not been ensured yet." He, however, said the incumbent government is serious for ensuring stability.

The protection, promotion and implementation of the Constitution is the priority of the government, the Minister said, it had been reflected in the government's common minimum programme unveiled on Thursday. "Transitional justice has been the matter of a grave concern for 16 years and the incumbent government is committed to ensuring it and concluding remaining task of the peace process," the Minister in the coalition government stressed.

Minister Yadav also utilised the forum to praise the role of civil society and its movements in bringing political transformation, democracy and strengthening of people's voice. The civil society movement has made the people aware to struggle for their rights, identity and space in the State policies and actions.

He went on to say that it was true that NGO/INGOs had brought changes/transformations among the people's lives, though not complete, acknowledging their role to prod the government to formulate necessary laws to address civic issues. The Minister advised NGOs that they also focused on the development of social entrepreneurship as well.

Source: National News Agency Nepal