Key Issues

Lawmaker Bishwo Prakash Sharma has said all political parties should stand together to address the economic challenges facing the country.

Participating in the ongoing parliamentary discussion on government policies and programmes brought for the fiscal year, 2080/81 on Saturday, lawmaker Sharma underscored, "The political parties which stood together for change in the past should now come together to address economic challenges."

He stressed the need of making self review as the federal republic is completing 15 years in Nepal. People must be centered by the policies and programmes, according to him.

"Parroting physical progress only creates view towers but ditches people. When Rs 1.5 billion is allocated for erecting view towers, Raju Sada from Dhanusha meets the fate of losing life for lack of a bottle of saline water which costs mere Rs 150," he reminded horrible past.

He also demanded to investigative into corruption occurred since 2007BS. Sharma also demanded the government that it solved the problems facing landless squatters at Damak, Jhapa. Why land ownership certificate was not distributed to them for such long time, Sharma wondered.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal