Senior politician and social worker Maiyadevi Shrestha has fallen sick. A family source said Shrestha has suffered from pneumonia since October 11.

A family source stated that 95-year-old Shrestha is receiving treatment at Chitwan Medical College in Bharatpur.

Awarded with ‘Nepal Ama Award’, the former Member of Parliament (MP) is a patron of Maiyadevi Girls’ Campus in Bharatpur.

It is said the total charity amount doled out by Shrestha so far has exceeded Rs 1 billion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal