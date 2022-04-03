General

Chairperson of the CPN UML, KP Sharma Oli, said those who use politics for personal profit would not contribute to nation building. However, UML was devoted to realizing the dream of prosperity, he argued.

Chairperson Oli said it while inaugurating the 10th national convention of the National Intellectual's Council close to the party here today. He urged everyone to support in realizing the national ambition of 'prosperous Nepal: happy Nepali'.

It is time for unity among those wishing for country's welfare and prosperity, according to him. Moreover, the former prime minister sought the intellectual's active role to ensure UML's victory in the forth coming local level elections.

Source: National News Agency Nepal