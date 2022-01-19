General

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Chair Rajendra Lingden has said politics should be taken as a public service and not as a means of earning.

Addressing to a party workers meet in Surunga of Jhapa, Lingden, who is also a lawmaker, alleged the leaders of some political parties of using politics for wrong purposes. He reiterated that the 'political syndicate' should be banished to strengthen democracy.

RPP Jhapa District president Keshav Prasad Ojha stressed on promoting the youth in the political leadership.

Source: National News Agency Nepal