Politics should focus in prosperity and people: Chair Oli

Kathmandu: Chairperson of CPN (UML) KP Sharma Oli has said that politics should focus on prosperity of the country and its people. Addressing a programme organized by Nepal Utpidit Dalit Jatiya Mukti Samaj on the occasion of the 59th International Day for the Elimination of Racism and Racial Discrimination at the party's central office in Chyasal, Lalitpur, on Thursday, he said that the democratic republic is only a tool for politics and the goal of politics is the happiness and prosperity of whole mankind. Chair Oli said that politics is the means for a strong economy and prosperity. He said that politics should be focused for the advancement of society, for progress, equality, law and order, transparency and for respect. He said that no one is born superior or inferior in terms of colour, caste and wealth, religion or nobility. He said that all people are born equal and free. 'Only Karma can lead to responsibility but no one is big or small. There is no such thing as untouchability', he said. Chair Oli s tated that UML is not a party of any particular geography, religion, caste or community. He said that the communist movement is a movement for equality and human freedom. Also former Prime Minister, leader Oli said that the Communist Party of Nepal organized a movement against caste discrimination by forming the Oppressed Caste Utthan Manch in 2045 BS, saying that caste-based discrimination can be ended by organizing and awakening the Dalit community. He said that UML is serious about capacity building and equal participation of every community including the Dalits. Source: National News Agency Nepal