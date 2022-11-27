General

The Nepali Congress has topped the vote count tally so far under the House of Representatives (HoR) and Province Assembly (PA) elections held on November 20. The vote count across the country is ongoing.

As per the results update under the first-past-the-post (FPTP) category by the Election Commission till this afternoon, the NC has come ahead by winning 53 seats.

Similarly, the CPN (UML) is following with 41 seats while the CPN (Maoist Centre) has got 17 seats. The CPN (Unified Socialist) secured 10, the Rastriya Swatantra Party and the Rastriya Prajatantra Party seven each, the Janata Samajbadi Party six, the Lokatantrik Samajbadi Party four, the Nagarik Unmukti Party three and the independents five.

There has been a delay in the vote count in some other constituencies due to various reasons, it has been said. Results of Bajura, Dolakha and Syangja districts under FPTP and proportional representation (PR) Category would come out by November 29, said EC’s Spokesperson, Shaligram Sharma Poudel.

The EC pledged to take necessary regarding the problems in Bajura, Dolakha and Syangja as soon as possible.

A legal provision has it that the EC after receiving final results of the election has to submit the details to the President.

Source: National News Agency Nepal