: Polling centres have been set up for the March 9 presidential election to be held at Parliament Building premises in Kathmandu.

Assistant Election Officer Amrita Sharma shared that two polling centres have been put in place in the Lhotse Hall of the building. Separate polling centres have been set up for federal parliamentarians and province assembly members to streamline the election as well as to make the impeding election free, fair and impartial.

Altogether 332 parliamentarians and 550 province assembly members will be casting their ballot to elect the next Head of the State of the country. The weightage of vote for federal MP is 79 and 48 for provincial assembly member.

High Court Patan deputy registrar Keshav Poudel is stationed in polling centre for parliamentarians for overseeing the election while deputy registrar of the Supreme Court, Loknath Parajuli, is stationed in the booth for province assembly members.

In the presidential election Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel is contesting as the common candidate of the nine party-coalition while Subas Chandra Nemwang is contesting from CPN (UML).

Source: National News Agency Nepal