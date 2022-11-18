General

Election materials and officials have been deployed in all the polling stations in Kaski district for the elections to the House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial assembly scheduled to take place on November 20.

Chief of Gandaki Province Election Office Humnath Parajuli said that the officials have reached all 344 polling centres of all three constituencies along with the election materials.

It is said that 2,752 officials have been assigned in the district for the election.

Likewise, provisions have been made for reporting for the media persons based on the identity cards of the concerned media house.

Similarly, Chief District Officer of Kaski Tek Bahadur KC said that security provisions have been ensured to hold the elections in a free and fearless manner.

Source: National News Agency Nepal