Key Issues

Deputy Prime Minister and Nepal Communist Party Secretariat Member, Ishwar Pokhrel, has said that there was no alternative to go for fresh election for country's economic development and prosperity.

Inaugurating the Gandaki province-level assembly of Press Organisation Nepal in Pokhara on Sunday, DPM Pokhrel argued that the government tried to go for fresh mandate to fulfill country's desire for political stability and prosperity.

He further said that dissolution of House of Representatives (HoR) was compulsion and stressed that support of all sides was expected to make the election a success.

Saying party was united for the cause of country's prosperity and political stability, DPM Pokhrel expressed the view that country's prosperity and political stability could not been materialized because of lust for power of some leaders within the party.

He opined that the media should play a role to disseminate the achievements gained by the government in three years, adding that journalists should be responsible for the development of professional capacity.

Also speaking at the programme, Minister for Economic Affairs and Planning of Gandaki Province, Kiran Gurung, and former Minister and NCP central committee member Khagaraj Adhikari recalled that election was the fundamental issue in democracy, adding that mass gathering of party across the nation was the preparation for the upcoming election.

Likewise, former minister and NCP central committee member Jagat Bishwokarma also said that election was the only way to complete the nation's journey prosperity.

Chairperson of Minimum Wages Fixation Committee Rajendra Aryal, former Chairperson of Federation of Nepali Journalists Dr Mahendra Bista, chairperson of Press Organisation Nepal Ganesh Basnet and others expressed their views on country's current condition and role of the media sector.

Source: National News Agency Nepal