There is a possibility of light rain in most parts of the country in the afternoon today. This is due to partial influence of local winds as well as westerly winds in the country, according to the Weather Forecast Division of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

At present, there is a partial change in the weather in Karnali, Gandaki, Bagmati, Madhes and Koshi provinces while it is generally clear in the rest of the country.

The federal capital, Kathmandu remains partly cloudy since morning today with a possibility of light rain in the afternoon. It will also remain partly cloudy in Koshi, Madhes and Bagmati provinces in the afternoon with possibility of light and temporary rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places in the hilly areas of Koshi and Gandaki provinces.

Later tonight, the weather will be partly cloudy to normal in Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati and Karnali provinces. However, there is possibility of light rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places in the hilly areas of Karnali province.

Source: National News Agency - RSS