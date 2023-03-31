General

As there is the impacts of the westerly winds in the country, partial to normal change in the weather in some areas of the country is likely this afternoon, according to the Weather Forecasting Division of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

The Division said that light rain along with wind and thunder is expected in some places of the country. It said that some parts of the high hills and mountainous region would witness snowfall as well.

Currently, the weather in the Gandaki, Karnali, Lumbini and Sudurpaschim provinces is cloudy while the weather is clear in rest of the areas in the country.

Later today, there is a possibility of sporadic rain in the Kathmandu Valley.

Source: National News Agency Nepal