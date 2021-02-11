General

The weather will be partly cloudy in Bagmati, Gandaki and Province no 1 due to the partial influence of the Westerly wind, and generally fair in the rest of the country today.

However, it will be cloudy throughout the country from tomorrow with chances of light rainfall and snowfall in some places of the high hilly and mountainous region due to the impact of the Westerly, meteorologist Pratibha Manandhar said.

"The weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country with chances of snowfall in the high hilly and mountainous region from Friday till Sunday," Manandhar said.

Although there is no possibility of occurrence of heavy rainfall due to the impact of the Westerly, the mercury might dip due to the snowfall.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said there is possibility of light to moderate snowfall in the high hilly and mountainous region, and of occurrence of fog in some parts of the Tarai region towards the morning in the next 24 hours. The Department has urged one and all to take precaution against cold.

The minimum temperature was 6.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature 20.3 degrees Celsius in Kathmandu Valley in the last 24 hours. Similarly, the lowest minimum temperature of 0.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jiri in the last 24 hours, according to the latest weather bulletin of the Meteorological Forecasting Division.

Source: National News Agency Nepal