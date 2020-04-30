business

Economists here have suggested the government to prioritise agriculture sector for the country’s upcoming economic development in view of the slump in the economy due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Economists and planners speaking in a discussions programme organised by Morang Trade Association and Industry organisation here on Wednesday stressed on propping up the national economy by promoting industries based on locally produced raw materials, immediately involving the foreign employment-returnee youths in agriculture and related enterprises and formulating policies for fostering agro-industrial linkages.

They also urged the government to promptly bring short-term and long-term policies for the revival of the national economy and turning the present challenges posed by COVID-19 into opportunities.

Economist Dr Bhesh Prasad Dhamala suggested reviewing all previous policies and plans and formulating new plan to address the fresh challenges, making structural changes and focusing on agriculture sector.

Economist Dr Arjun Baral said emphasis should be laid on setting up agro processing industries and fostering agro-industrial linkages by bringing change in the entire policy to tide over the global economic recession.

Another economist Dr PK Jha underscored the need of involving the human resources who have returned home from foreign employment in agriculture and of development of the agriculture economy through the creation of conducive environment for the same.

Likewise, economist Dr Vedraj Acharya spoke of the need of promoting good-governance along with the improvement in other sectors of the economy, stressing on the effective implementation of policies to get the desired results.

Professor Biju Thapaliya suggested bringing specific action plan for revival of the economic, and the industry and business sectors from the present situation. He emphasised on creating employment opportunities and on implementation of policies to stimulate the private sector.

Member of the State-1 Planning Commission, Purna Loksom, urged the State-1 government to give priority to enterprises based on local resources, maximum utilisation of local products and creating employment opportunities at home.

Source: National News Agency Nepal