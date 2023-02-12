General

Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma has said the traditional structure of the Postal Service is to be changed.

Minister Sharma, who is also the government spokesperson, said this while addressing the reception-cum-congratulatory programme jointly organised by the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ), Nepal Press Union, Press Chautari Nepal, Press Centre and the Progressive Journalists' Association, Dang chapter here today.

On the occasion, she said that the Postal Service which was operating under the legal structure dating back to 2027 BS is to be restructured soon.

"A draft has already been prepared to take ahead works in line with the contemporary information technology and the federal structure," Minister Sharma said, adding that she has been taking updates related to the problems seen in the media sector ever since taking charge of the Ministry.

The Communication and Information Technology Minister shared on the occasion that programmes contributing to strengthening the journalism and communications sector would be moved forward in the coming days. Works would be initiated to making the state-run media well-managed at the provincial level, she added.

Member of the Press Council Nepal, Sharad Adhikari urged the minister to resolve problems like the difficulties faced by the small media due to the cut back in the public welfare advertisements allotted them.

FNJ Dang chapter former president Pratap Regmi, advisor Sudip Gautam, formed central member Ajayadeep Sharma, among other speakers put their views on the occasion, highlighting the various problems faced by the media.

FNJ Dang chapter president Durgalal KC presided over the programme while Press Centre Dang chapter chairperson Pandav Sharma moderated it.

Source: National News Agency Nepal