Independent candidate fighting for the post of mayor in Bharatpur Metropolis, Jagannath Poudel, did not budge from his stand. He did not withdraw his candidacy till 5:00 pm Friday, the time slated for the withdrawal of candidacy if any.

Poudel, who is a Nepali Congress leader, had been pressed by the cadres and well-wishers since morning not to give up stand. Meanwhile, Renu Dahal is the mayoral candidate set by the five-party alliance.

Leader Poudel said he was not budging from the stand not because he was acting against NC’s symbol and flag, but for protection and promotion of democratic values.

Information Officer at Chief Election’s Office, Purushottam Poudel, informed that Jagannath Poudel had not withdrawn his independent candidacy.

Bijay Subedi is the mayoral candidate on behalf of CPN UML in Bharatpur Metropolis.

Former district president of NC in Chitwan Krishna Lal Sapkota proposed for Jagannath as mayor and NC mahasamiti member Kharel seconded the proposal.

Jagannath Poudel had been elected Deputy Mayor of then Bharatpur Municipality via local election in 2049BS.

Also the senior advocate, Poudel was also the member of the National Assembly.

Source: National News Agency Nepal