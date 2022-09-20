General

Four entrepreneurs ventured out the industry at Devchuli municipality, Daldale in Nawalpur at a joint investment of Rs 80 million.

Taking into consideration the growing investment in poultry business and overarching demand of materials needed for poultry enterprises, Compass Agro Industries Pvt Ltd was established in Daldale to address the business need, Chief Executive Officer Sangam Ghimire informed.

He further shared the industry was established to manufacture all materials required for poultry enterprises, including agro-based materials.

The company has started manufacturing all plastic materials needed for poultry firm, materials required for drop irrigation system in agro production and other plastic materials.

“More than 90 percent materials required for poultry firms are being manufactured in the company”, he said, adding, “We do have capacity to manufacture all types of plastic materials required for entrepreneurs and farmers”. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal