Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal has said that it was necessary to liberate the people from the vicious circle of poverty to advance towards the goal of socialism enshrined by the Constitution of Nepal.

“We will have a ground to step towards socialism whenever 18 per cent population living under the poverty line is liberated.’’

Stating that the Constitution has enforced the policy of achieving economic prosperity through the combined efforts among the government, private and cooperative sectors, Minister Bhusal said, "The policy of distributing the socio-economic development of the country on the basis of justice will lead us to socialism."

The Minister was speaking at an inaugural session of the eighth annual general assembly and second convention of the Nepal Pole Association here Sunday. The Minister utilised the forum to make it clear that the State would not undermine the role of private sector at any point

The Energy Minister said the decision of providing free electricity to those households consuming up to 20 units indicated the government’s sense of responsibility towards the public.

Likewise, as per the government decision, farmers will be not charged for the electricity they use for operating shallow tube wells and subsidy up to 80 per cent has been guaranteed for the users of deep tube wells. Similarly, electricity tariff for the household purposes has been gradually deducted, according to the Minister.

She sought the enhancement of corporate capacity before investment. Investment on a whim should be discouraged.

Also speaking at the event, Senior Vice President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), Chandra Prasad Dhakal, demanded State’s equal treatment towards the government and private sectors while FNCCI former Presidents Kush Kumar Joshi and Chandiraj Joshi echoed the need of bringing the State’s policy of promoting domestic products into practice.

Pole Producers’ Association Chair Kishor Kumar Shrestha said they were on the verge of losing the investment as their products had no encouraging market due to several policy–level issues.

Source: National News Agency Nepal