Power leakage in the district of Siraha has declined by seven percent to 25 per cent in the last fiscal year compared to the previous year. A total of 1,972 new consumers have received electricity meters in the last fiscal year, according to Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Power Distribution Centre, Lahan.

Chief of NEA Power Distribution Centre, Lahan, Jitendra Kumar Yadav said the power leakage was reduced to 25 per cent from 32 per cent after running measures to reduce power leakage.

Yadav also said more than Rs 50.2 million pending due was received from 1,354 consumers in the fiscal year 2078/079 BS.

Likewise, 21 persons involved in power hooking were held and slapped Rs 1.64 million in fine in the district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal