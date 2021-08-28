Key Issues

Power supply has been disrupted here as sub-stations under the Nepal Electricity Authority Distribution Centre, Parasi, got damaged due to incessant rainfall and inundation for the past few days.

Chief of NEA Distribution Centre, Parasi, Chutun Kumar Shreevastav, said the power supply was disrupted as the breaker and other equipment of the sub-station were filled with water after rain and subsequent inundation, adding that there was no situation to resume power supply immediately.

He further said though power supply from NEA Parasi sub-stations has been obstructed, it has been managed through NEA Distribution Centre, Parasi, from Gandak Power House, Bardaghat and sub-stations of Sunawal bazaar area, for the time being.

The devices used in power supply though sub-stations are found dysfunctional and partly damaged due to inundation.

As informed, it will take few days to operate the centre and resume the power supply from there. Office Chief Shreevastav shared they were managing technical human resource to bring back the services which will take some more days.

The center is distributing power to 44,000 consumers. For the time being, 35, 000 of them are supplied with the power from Gandak Power House, Bardaghat and Sunwal Bazaar based sub stations.

Shreevastav further shared that electricity supply is being arranged for the low consumptive households and industries from other alternative sources of energy while high consumptive industries receiving power from 11,000 KV transformer are urged to wait for some time.

Source: National News Agency Nepal