Power supply has been disrupted for two weeks in Khalanga, the headquarters of Jumla district. The flood and landslide triggered by incessant rains since October 5 damaged the national transmission line resulting in the disruption of power supply, Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Jumla said.

Chief of the NEA Jumla electricity distribution centre, Naresh Datta Rawal said that the flood and landslide have damaged 90 electric poles and power cable in the Jumla and Kalikot section of the national grid. As a result, the power supply has been disrupted and Khalanga is in darkness since two weeks.

“We are provisionally distributing the electricity produced from the local Ghughutti and Jalpadevi small hydel projects to Khalanga after the disruption of the national grid. This power supply is also not regular for 24 hours,” Rawal said. He added that they are supplying the power alternatively by sectors and cluster.

According to him, the electricity produced at the local level is of lower capacity and they are supplying the power on a priority basis to special places as hospital and security agencies. NEA Jumla said they are distributing power so that people will at least be able to charge their mobiles.

The NEA said works are under way to repair the damaged electric poles and cables, and restore the power supply.

Source: National News Agency Nepal