Power supply has been disrupted in Doti along with other three hilly districts since Thursday afternoon. The electricity service has been completely obstructed in Doti, Dadeldhura, Achham and Bajura districts following the breakdown of power supply wire of 133-KVA national transmission line in Godavari area.

Though technical human resource has been deputed to fix the disrupted power supply no substantial progress has been made so far, said Doti Small Hydropower Office Dipayal. With the power disruption, operation of local radios and publication of newspapers in four hilly districts of Sudurpaschim state have been completely closed down, shared Triveni FM Doti’s station manager Karna Bahadur Chand.

“All the media outlets have been compelled to shut their operations due to power disruption. Flow of information to the citizens has also been completely affected”, he further said. The power supply disruption has also obstructed the landline telephone service and ADSL service in the mountainous districts here. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal