The people in Adanchuli Rural Municipality in the lower belt of Humla district have no power supply for five days.

Power supply was interrupted in the area following the damage in the canal of Kukurphalna hydropower last week.

Entire settlements of ward no. 4, 5 and 6 as well as the Gorapali and Dhakanikuna villages have been affected from the power cut off.

Hari Krishna Jaisi, an official of the micro-hydel project, said that 20 local people have been deployed for the maintenance job of the canal adding that the power supply would resume within a week.

A section of the canal of the 30 kilowatt project was damaged from the falling trees caused due to a huge flow of water.

Source: National News Agency Nepal