General

Power from the central grid has been supplied to Mudi in Dhaulagiri rural municipality-4 of Myagdi. The power supply reached Mudi on Saturday evening at the initiative of the Nepal Electricity Authority, Myagdi distribution centre.

As a result, 250 households in Mudi are now enjoying regular power supply. Earlier, the locals here were dependent on solar and traditional oil-fed lamps for lighting during the dark.

This has brought smiles to the people, with household work becoming easier and students having more time for studies, said local resident Ganesh Pun.

Along with Mudi, Faligaon, Muna, Dara and Mangala of the rural municipality will also see electrification taking place during the current fiscal year, said NEA Myagdi chief Prasant Jha.

Source: National News Agency Nepal