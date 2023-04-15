General

Two wards of Aathbiskot Municipality, one of the remotest areas in the Rukum Paschim, have recently received the power supply. Electricity supply has illuminated the villages in ward no. 4 and 6 of the municipality after the transmission line of 11,000 KVA. The power supply from the central transmission grid would be expanded to Chhimi Manka and Karbagar along the border line of Rukum Paschim and Dolpa districts. Mayor of Aathbiskot Municipality Rabi KC inaugurated the power supply on Saturday amid a function at Bagena village of ward no. 4 of the municipality. The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Office in Rukum Paschim stated that fixing wire and some other works are left to do though the power transmission grid is ensured. It is said that power illumination would begin soon in the households with wiring installation and every household in the village is asked to fix the wiring service. Mayor KC said that the results have come as per the election commitment to electrify all the villages in the municipality within five years from the central transmission grid. KC said that the electrification drive has been expedited in ward no. 5 as well adding that the power grid along the route would help ease power supply in neighbouring district Dolpa. Mayor KC hoped that the electrification drive has not only illuminated the households but also uplifted economic status of the municipality. A total of 566 households in ward no. 4 and 546 households from ward no. 6 would directly benefit from the power supply.

Source: National News Agency Nepal