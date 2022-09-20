Games

Second edition of Patan Premier League (PPL) Men’s T-20 Open Cricket Tournament has begun at Patan of Baitadi district.

Inaugurating the tournament, Mayor of Patan municipality Gauri Singh Rawal said the municipality would support in development of sports and producing athletes.

In an inaugural match held at playground of Krishna Secondary School at Patan municipality-6, Dharilo Cricket Club defeated Bhumeshwor Youth Club.

Similarly, in another match, Gwallek Cricket Club won the match defeating Mahamaya Cricket Club. Secretary Patan Cricket Club, Khem Raj Awasthi, shared that 24 cricket teams have been participating in the tournament which would conclude on October 1. Patan Cricket Club is the organiser of the PPL.

The winner team would receive RS 111,111, trophy and certificate while the runner-up tea would get Rs 55,555.

Similarly, a player for his best performance during the tournament would be awarded with ‘Man of the Series’. He would receive Rs 11,111 and a certificate. Likewise, best batsman and best bowler would get Rs 5,555 each.

An emerging player of the tournament would bag Rs 1,111 and a trophy would be presented to players awarded with ‘man of the match’ of each game held during the tournament.

Source: National News Agency Nepal