Counting of votes cast under the proportional representation (PR) of the November 20 elections to the House of Representatives and Province Assembly is underway.

As per the details of the Election Commission recorded till 2:30 today, the CPN UML is leading the PR vote count towards HoR and six Province Assembly. The party has received 2,735,817votes out of 10,282,719 valid votes so far.

Similarly, the Nepali Congress has obtained 2,607,831 votes followed by the CPN (Maoist Centre) with 1,157,449. Likewise, the Rastriya Swatantra Party has garnered 1,110,763 votes, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party 582,875, the Janata Samajbadi 419,457, the Janamat Party 393,174, the CPN (Unified Socialist) 293,629 and the Nagarik Unmukti Party 269,170.

Categorically, in Province-1, the CPN UML has got 632,704 votes followed by NC with 532,845. Similarly, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party has obtained 191,771 votes and the CPN (Maoist Centre) 177,721.

In Madhes Province, the NC has garnered 399,589 votes, CPN UML 351,284, Janamant Party 324,333, Janata Samajadi Party Nepal 196,340, CPN (Maoist Centre) 180,104, CPN (Unified Socialist) 113,590 and Loktantrik Samajbadi Party Nepal 112,344 votes.

Similarly, in Bagmati Province, the CPN UML collected 554,632 votes, NC 463,528, CPN (Maoist Centre) 269,254 and RPP 266,742.

The CPN UML is leading the vote count with 342,872 votes in Gandaki Province which is followed by NC with 319,409. The CPN (Maoist Centre) has received 115,408 votes.

In Lumbini Province, the CPN UML got 570,921 votes, while NC 499,986, CPN (Maoist Centre) 198,450, RPP 127,452 and Nagarik Unmukti Party 125,521.

In Karnali Province, the CPN UML is leading the vote count with 183,950 votes followed by NC with 170,756. The CPN (Maoist Centre) has garnered 137,629 votes.

In Sudurpaschim Province, the CPN UML has got 248,840 votes, NC 243,039 and CPN (Maoist Centre) 118,903.

Source: National News Agency Nepal