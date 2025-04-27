Prachanda Advocates Grassroots Engagement to Fortify CPN (Maoist Centre)



Banke: CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has expressed the party’s commitment to reaching the grassroots level to reinforce its organization. Addressing a mass meeting at Phattepur of Rapti Sonari Rural Municipality in Banke, as part of the party’s Tarai-Madhes Awakening Campaign, Prachanda emphasized the aim of establishing a strong connection with the local people and understanding their problems.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Maoist Centre Chairman highlighted the campaign’s role in communicating the government’s efforts toward social justice and good governance. He also pledged to focus on the development of the Rapti Sonari area, promising efforts to provide road access, establish health posts, and manage the inundation challenges posed by the Rapti River.





During his visit, Prachanda conducted an onsite inspection of the areas affected by flooding in Rapti Sonari. He stressed the need to protect local communities from the threats posed by river inundation and directed the Chief of the Embankment Construction Project to accelerate embankment development work to mitigate these risks.





In addition, Maoist Centre leaders Maheshwor Gahatraj, Purna Kumari Subedi, Krishna KC, and Ram Lakhan Tharu briefed the Chairman on the issues of inundation, flooding, and other challenges faced by the area.

