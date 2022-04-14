General

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has appealed to emerge victorious common candidates of left-democratic alliance in the upcoming local level election.

In a message of best wishes on the occasion of 2079 BS, he urged the voters to cast their vote to the candidates of five-party coalition in the upcoming election to steer ahead the country to the pathway of peace and prosperity.

The former Prime Minister expressed his belief that enthusiastic participation of the people to the process of forming local governments and bringing federalism to the doorsteps of the people has made the present political change more institutionalized and prospered.

On the occasion, Chairperson Dahal extended his best wishes to all Nepali brothers and sisters at home and abroad for their peace, progress and prosperity. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal