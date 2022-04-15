Key Issues

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has called upon all to unite and counter those forces working to subvert the agendas of transformation and weaken the constitution. The anti-change forces are going against the aspirations of people, he argued.

The Maoist Centre Chairperson said conspiracies were hatched in the past to hinder the implementation of the agendas of transformation established through people’s struggle and all should counter it because such trend still continues.

Welcoming UML leader Madhav Pandey and others from Nuwakot district into Maoist Centre on Friday, Prachanda underscored the need for a massive struggle to those working to revert achievements, including the federal democratic republic.

On the occasion, he said the Maoist Centre party was established as a leading force for the cause of the nation’s economic development and prosperity. Madhesi, Tharu, indigenous, nationalities and all communities’ identity and rights are established due to Maoist and this was the basis for seeking votes for the Maoist party in the election, according to him.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Maoist Centre’s former standing committee members and province in-charges held at party’s central office discussed the ongoing efforts on electoral alliance in the local level poll.

During the meeting, discussions were held to centralize party’s entire force for the election to secure more strength in the poll, party’s Spokesperson Krishna Bahadur Mahara said.

As decided, the party would make a standard to give due roles to the leaders joining the Maoist Centre by quitting other political parties, recognizing their background and contributions.

Source: National News Agency Nepal