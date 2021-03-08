Key Issues, politics

Chairperson of Nepal Communist Party, the Dahal-Nepal group, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ today stressed the need for establishing economic, political and cultural rights of women.

In a message of best wishes on the occasion of the 111th International Women’s Day today, the former Prime Minister stated that Nepali women leading social and political movements of the country including the people’s war and historic people’s movements on the frontline had been written in golden letters in history.

Cautioning against losing rights of people achieved from various struggles as a result of attacks and ill-treatments against representatives of suppressed and neglected communities, he said such attack on these communities by the sector supposed to protect women, indigenous nationalities and Dalits was unfortunate.

Source: National News Agency Nepal