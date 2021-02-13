General

Chairman of Nepal Communist Party Dahal-Nepal Faction Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has called for advancing by making an alliance of change making forces after a thorough review and synthesis of the country's current situation.

Releasing a book 'Gumnam Amaharuko Katha' (the stories of unknown mothers) written by former Prime Minister and chairman of Federal Council of Janata Samajwadi Party Dr Baburam Bhattarai in the capital city on Saturday, Dahal argued that such a front was needed to seriously fulfil their responsibilities towards the nation and people.

Saying that the main spirit of the Constitution of Nepal, which is inclusive democracy, federal republic, proportional representation and fundamental rights is attacked, Prachanda mentioned that the recent situation has created a new basis for thoughts and sentiments and hoped for the positive results.

Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel claimed that there may take place a crisis of national confidence in the country reasoning that there is not a clear way to move ahead given the latest situation of the country. "People's sentiments have been betrayed by trying to use authority not granted by the constitution. This has also caused frustration among the people towards politics."

On the occasion, author of the book and former Prime Minister Dr Bhattarai said there is a need for all spheres along with political parties to have a common understanding of 'people's war', 'a main joint for political change' of the country. "There is a need to record history of the people's war. There might have been weaknesses made during the insurgency due to various reasons like poor management in launching movements or non-implementation of party direction. But now people's war has been in limbo. One cannot do better at present and in the future when they forget or ignore or fail to protect history."

The book edited by journalist Raju Kshetry and Biswodeep Pandey has reflected Dr Bhatatrai's experience in a non-fictional style.

On the occasion, Janata Samajwadi Party's leader Ashok Kumar Rai argued that the Maoist people's war waged for the transformation of regime has to be understood and overviewed from ideological and principle perspectives.

Human rights activist Dr Meena Poudel said Dr Bhattarai has categorically explored the wrong thinking imposed in the name of complex social strucure and cultural values.

Critic of the book, Tulanarayan Saha said the book structured in four sections has subtly presented the determination of changing identifies and ill practices of the politics.

Politician Deepak Wagle said the book has comprehensively established the achievements of earlier political movements including a decade-old people's war int eh country.

The book has captured the experiences of underground life, reflections on political leaders, letters written to civil society revolutionary friends, biographical description of living martyrs and the US. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal