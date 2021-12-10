General

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has called upon the political parties for unity, cooperation and common working cultures.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 14th general convention of Nepali Congress (NC) today, the Maoist Centre Chairman recalled that success in Nepal’s political movements is the outcome of cooperation among the political forces.

He also warned of politically unease situation or threat to federal democratic republic while stressing the need for unity against such moves.

The former prime minister was of the view that the one that attempted to travel alone and exhibited arrogance is doomed to failure and added that unity within competition should be sought without arrogance. The cooperation was also needed to safeguard nationality as well, he added.

Recalling that the then prime minister Girija Prasad Koirala on behalf of the seven party alliance and Prachanda from the side of rebel party signed the comprehensive peace accord, Maoist Centre Chairman Prachanda said that his has unique relations with the NC.

Time has come to rethink what the political parties translated their commitments into practice against their promises made during the time of movements, according to Prachanda.

Likewise, the trend of defaming democratic leaders would invite totalitarianism and such trends should be countered, Prachanda urged.

Source: National News Agency Nepal