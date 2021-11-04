Key Issues

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said that his party picked the leaders for the post of ministers from province to federal level based on inclusive ways adding that the party would recall the ministers if they were not found working for the cause of people.

In a greetings exchange programme organized by party’s Madhyapur Municipality Committee on Thursday, the Maoist Centre Chairman said that the party would immediately take action against the ministers if they failed to work for people’s favour.

“We have asked the ministers to work for the cause of people. We will instantly take action if the ministers didn’t work to that end,” Prachanda said.

While selecting ministers from the party, the Maoist Centre allocated equal seats for men and women leaders, he stated, adding that martyrs’ sons and daughters, indigenous, Dalit and Khas Arya communities were represented in the cabinet from the party.

On the occasion, Prachanda argued that the party became weaker due to groupism and alliance with the counter revolutionary forces.

During the programme, Minister for Youth and Sports Maheshwor Gahatraj, Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Shashi Shrestha and others said that the ministers from the party were working in favour of people.

Source: National News Agency Nepal