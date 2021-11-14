General

Chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', who was admitted to Mediciti Hospital on Saturday after suffering blood pressure, has been discharged today.

Doctors involved in his treatment suggested that the former Prime Minister should take rest at home for some days, according to Dahal's Secretariat.

Dahal's health got worse after his hectic schedule lately wherein he participated in political programmes in Dolpa and Bhojpur districts, said the Secretariat.

Source: National News Agency Nepal