The Prachanda-Nepal group of Nepal Communist Party has decided to organise a demonstration in the Kathmandu Valley on 22 January.

A meeting of the central struggle committee of the group on Saturday held at the party central office, Parisdanda decided to organize rallies from various places of the Kathmandu Valley that would converge into an integrated demonstration at Ratnapark, said the struggle committee's co-coordinator Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai.

On the occasion, party chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and senior leader Jhala Nath Khanal directed party leadership to be prepared for the demonstration arguing that the protest was for safeguarding democracy, people's rights and the constitution, said Bhattarai.

He also urged all party leaders and cadres to go against the dissolution of the House of Representatives. All political parties, civil society, various organisations and all Nepali sisters and brothers have been urged to provide solidarity with the protest that is for safeguarding rights of people, according to Bhattarai.

Source: National News Agency Nepal