CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ visited Indra Dev Movie Hall to watch Prem Geet-3 movie in Narayanghat on Sunday evening.

Briefly talking to the media after watching the movie, the former Prime Minister said that the movie is worth watching. “The actors have well performed their role and responsibility in the film,” according to former PM Dahal.

He also added that the movie Prem Geet-3 has given a new twist to the Nepali film industry and hoped that the movie will contribute to the development of Nepali film sector.

The former PM watched the movie from 18:00 to 21:00 in the movie hall and was accompanied by Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City Renu Dahal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal