CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has opined for the need of Transport Development Authority to resolve the problems of the country’s public transportation sector.

Saying that the country has no capacity to form a separate ministry to oversee this area, the Maoist Centre Chairman said formation of Transport Development Authority was possible. “That could draw the state’s attention to the overall issues of the transport sector,” according to Prachanda.

The Maoist Centre Chairman was speaking at the swearing in ceremony of the newly-elected office-bearers of the Federation of Nepali National Transport Entrepreneurs.

Likewise, he argued that the issues of this sector would remain unresolved without a solid relations between the entrepreneurs, labourers and state.

On the occasion, Dahal pointed out gaps from the state’s side for the protection, reform and promotion of this sector despite the transportation sector has made huge contributions to Nepal’s economy by creating employment and billions of investment.

Source: National News Agency Nepal