CPN (Maoist Center)’s Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘ Prachanda’ has urged the leaders of the Maoist stream to get united for the cause of national independence and change.

In his address to a programme organised to welcome newcomers to the party at the party head office in Parisdanda here today, he was of the view of promoting collectiveness among the people in the Maoist stream and launching a campaign for a national unity, independence, building a base of socialism, nation’s development and prosperity.

“It is all known that changes were possible in the nation with the back support of the Maoist movement.”

He was of the opinion of bringing all true communist forces together to ensure more significant changes in the nation. “There are revolutionary forces outside the Maoist circle and they should also be incorporated in the movement.”

According to him, there are people inside the CPN (UML) who wished to be part of the journey towards socialism and they could be involved in the campaign.

