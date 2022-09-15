General

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘ Prachanda’ has insisted on integrity on the part of party leaders and cadres for what he argued protecting significant political achievements at home.

In his address to a programme organised at the party central office Parisdanda, marking the eighth death anniversary of Maoist leader Posta Bahadur Bogati today, he said efforts continued to attack on the Constitution and inclusive proportional representation among others, the achievements of people’s war, and that’s why the party should remain intact and strengthened.

As he claimed, leftist forces missed an opportunity to rise as the first political power in the nation through the May 13 local elections as some technical issues could not be patched up internally.

He urged the people in the party line to take a lesson from the last elections and contribute for finding a more political space in the elections of the House of Representatives and the Province Assembly. It may be noted that the voting for the twin election has been announced for November 20 in a single phase.

Chair Dahal took time to warn party people not to indulge in individual activities. As he suggested, party decision is more important than individual interest in the party and all are expected to take this fact seriously.

It would be a true honour to the late Posta Bahadur Bogati by embracing the fact that the federal democratic republic, inclusion and proportional democracy could not be established without the Maoist movements and meaningful efforts of communists, he said. “Achievements from the people’s war could be reversed when Maoist and its relations with people weaken. Last year, we experienced such sort of bitterness.”

Advancement of the dreams for prosperity through communist and its unity was aborted due to extreme individualism and egos. Rather, achievements received were at risk, said the Maoist Center chair.

The efforts of dissolving the House of Representatives were terminated, regression halted and achievements so far safeguarded, thanks to efforts of the Maoist Center, claimed the former Prime Minister. “The Maoist should be strong and the basis for socialism created.” —

Source: National News Agency Nepal